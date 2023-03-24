Delhi Assembly Speaker Refers to Standing Committee Alleged Obstruction to Power Subsidy Scheme

Following allegations that officials were obstructing the Delhi government’s electricity subsidy scheme, Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel referred the matter to the Standing Committee.

Power Minister Atishi said in the House that a conspiracy was being hatched to stop the electricity subsidy scheme.

“It seems that the chief secretary and officials are conspiring…to stop power subsidy at the behest of LG V K Saxena. A file in this regard was sent to the chief secretary with directions that it should be sent to the Cabinet within 15 days. But today it is March 24 and the file has not come to me. Instead of sending the file to chief minister, the file was sent to chief secretary," Atishi said in the House.

AAP MLAs also supported the issue prompting Goel to refer the matter to the Standing Committee.

Earlier this month, the lieutenant governor had asked Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to direct the power department to place the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) advisory on restriction of power subsidy before the council of ministers and take a decision within 15 days.

The lieutenant governor made the instruction on the basis of a DERC’s statutory advisory to the Delhi government to consider “restricting" electricity subsidy to the “poor and needy consumers". However, the advisory was put in abeyance. PTI ABU SLB SMN

