Delhi-bound Flight Cancelled Due to Technical Snag, TN CM Postpones Visit to National Capital

The Chief Minister was scheduled to leave for Delhi to invite President Draupadi Murmu on Friday for a hospital inauguration here

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 23:37 IST

Chennai, India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File photo/PTI)
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File photo/PTI)

A Delhi-bound flight in which Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was scheduled to travel on Thursday was cancelled due to a technical snag, airport sources said.

The Chief Minister was scheduled to leave for Delhi to invite President Draupadi Murmu on Friday for a hospital inauguration here.

The private carrier was cancelled due to the technical snag following which the Chief Minister returned home.

He is expected to leave early on Friday, the sources added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Arpita Raj

first published: April 27, 2023, 23:37 IST
last updated: April 27, 2023, 23:37 IST
