Delhi CM Kejriwal Visits Manish Sisodia's Ailing Wife in Hospital

Seema Sisodia, 49, is suffering from an autoimmune disorder, multiple sclerosis, and was admitted to the neurology department of Indraprastha Apollo Hospital on Tuesday

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 18:01 IST

New Delhi, India

Manish Sisodia was arrested on February 26 by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the now-repealed excise policy of the Delhi government. (File Photo: PTI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met the ailing wife of his former deputy Manish Sisodia at a private hospital here.

Seema Sisodia, 49, is suffering from an autoimmune disorder, multiple sclerosis, and was admitted to the neurology department of Indraprastha Apollo Hospital on Tuesday.

“I am returning after meeting Seema Bhabhi (Manish ji’s wife) in the hospital. She is admitted in the hospital since yesterday. She has multiple sclerosis. It is a very serious disease. I pray to God for her good health," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Manish Sisodia was arrested on February 26 by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the now-repealed excise policy of the Delhi government.

“Seema Sisodia was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a severe autoimmune disease, in 2000. She has been undergoing treatment for the same at the private hospital for the past 23 years," a source said on Tuesday.

As a result of her condition, Seema Sisodia is currently showing symptoms including reduced mobility, loss of balance with increased risk of falls, as well as bowel and bladder control problems, sources had said.

A court here is likely to deliver on Wednesday its order on the bail application of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 26, 2023, 18:01 IST
last updated: April 26, 2023, 18:01 IST
