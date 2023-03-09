Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Thursday accused the BJP government at the Centre of using probe agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to target the Opposition parties and condemned the arrest of former Delhi deputy chief minister leader Manish Sisodia in a corruption case related to the now scrapped excise policy.

Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, called Sisodia’s arrest “unconstitutional and unfortunate". Her reaction came hours after the ED arrested the 51-year-old AAP leader Sisodia on money laundering charges in connection with the case. Official sources said he was placed under arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following his second round of questioning at the Tihar jail.

Sisodia’s arrest by the federal probe agency came a day before his bail plea will come up for hearing on March 10 before a CBI court. However, his judicial custody is till March 20. The ED alleged that Sisodia was “evasive" in his replies and was “not cooperating in the probe" and hence was arrested.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Kavitha said, “What is being done to Manish Sisodia is unconstitutional and unfortunate and we condemn the arrest. Central agencies are no more transparent. Opposition parties are being targeted by BJP through them."

Ahead of her appearance before the ED in the Delhi excise policy scam case, Kavitha earlier in the day said she has done nothing wrong and alleged that targeting leaders using probe agencies has been the BJP’s modus operandi at the time of elections. She was summoned by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the excise policy.

She was summoned by the ED to depose before it on Thursday, but the agency agreed to her request to appear on March 11 as she has announced a hunger strike on March 10 in support for the women’s reservation bill.

Since last June, the central government has been constantly sending agencies such as the ED to Telangana, Kavitha Kalvakuntla said. It has conducted Income Tax raids on more than 500 businesses, NIA raids on 500 to 600 people, ED raids in 200 places and CBI raids in 100 places, Kavitha alleged.

“This is not my issue alone. In our party, minimum 15-16 leaders, including MPs and MLAs, have been targeted in different cases," she said. “The question is why? The Telangana assembly polls are due in November-December. The modus operandi of the BJP has been that before (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, ED reaches wherever elections are there," Kavitha said and added that “we have seen that the BJP has used backdoor entry in nine states, and they are unable to do it in Telangana, which is why they are using the ED now, but we are not afraid".

The BJP first sets up a “narrative" and then looks for “characters" to target. This has been its agenda against political parties, leaders or businessmen who do not subscribe to its ideology, the BRS leader claimed.

(with inputs from PTI)

