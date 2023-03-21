Delhi Excise Policy Case: 'Not Called in As an Accused,' ED Officials Tell K Kavitha, Claims Her Team

Senior BRS leader K Kavitha was summoned by Enforcement Directorate for the second round of questioning in connection to the liquor policy case on Thursday and was quizzed for nearly 10 hours. Kavitha’s team claimed that during questioning, the central agency officials told her that she was “not called in as an accused".

Sources close to Kavitha informed that the MLC was made to sit alone in a room for hours and that ED failed to share evidence about her involvement in the case.

A statement by her team mentioned: “The close to half-a-day-long questioning of the BRS MLC K Kavitha by the officials of the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi on Monday saw the legislator repeatedly asserting she was innocent and that she was being political targeted at the behest of the ruling party."

Sources told News18 that Kavitha wanted to know from the ED officials about how they concluded that she was involved in the Delhi Excise policy case but the officials, however, chose not to tell her.

Sources close to Kavitha also disclosed that ED officials had conceded she was not called in for questioning as an “accused person".

That confirmation came when the BRS leader asked officials if she was being questioned as a witness or as an accused. Sources also said the tone and tenor of ED officers’ questions did not belie the political nature.

As per the demand made by K Kavitha, the central agency officials had to arrange for audio and video recording of the entire questioning process. Despite her repeated requests, officials were said to have failed to share any evidence about her involvement in the case.

Sources also confirmed that the Enforcement Directorate’s questions were also said to be on the lines to explore her political relations. Throughout the 11-hour questioning on Monday, ED officials reportedly posed 14 questions to Kavitha, who answered all of them.

It was learnt that Kavitha was not made to confront with any other accused in the case, according to sources close to Kavitha.

“Though some officials had earlier leaked information to a section of media that the BRS legislator will be confronted with several other accused persons in the case, it is now confirmed that she was kept alone in a room for many hours and was not made to confront anyone else," said the statement by K Kavitha’s team

Further, K kavitha’s team claimed the officials had arrived nearly one hour after she reached the office to record her statement. Kavitha reportedly asked the ED officials whether they found incriminating evidence on the phone seized from her and sought to know who leaked to the media that she destroyed her phone.

The BRS leader had also demanded to know why was the Central agency in such a hurry to question her, despite a case filed by her being scheduled for hearing in the Supreme court on March 24.

