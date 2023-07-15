Trends :Bengaluru Opposition MeetMaharashtra Monsoon SessionDelhi OrdinanceAjit PawarUniform Civil Code
Home » Politics » Delhi Floods Caused Under Conspiracy by BJP, Claims AAP

Delhi Floods Caused Under Conspiracy by BJP, Claims AAP

Addressing a press conference here, Bharadwaj said it has not rained in Delhi in the last 3-4 days, yet still, the water level in Yamuna reached 208.66 metres

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 18:52 IST

New Delhi, India

A flooded road outside Red Fort as the swollen Yamuna river floods nearby areas in Delhi on Friday. (File: PTI)
A flooded road outside Red Fort as the swollen Yamuna river floods nearby areas in Delhi on Friday. (File: PTI)

Delhi Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday alleged that floods in the city were caused by the BJP-led Centre and Haryana government wilfully releasing water towards the national capital.

Addressing a press conference here, Bharadwaj said it has not rained in Delhi in the last 3-4 days, yet still, the water level in Yamuna reached 208.66 metres.

“The water from Hathnikund Barrage is released from three canals — Western Canal, Eastern Canal and Yamuna. As part of a conspiracy, between July 9 and 13, water was released from the Yamuna Canal only towards Delhi. There was no water released through the Western and Eastern Canal," he claimed.

top videos
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kriti Sanon & Her Trainer Attempt The 'Hanging Core Challenge'; Know How You Too Can Ace It
  • Katrina Kaif Shows How It's Done At 40: Vicky Kaushal As Husband, Business Empire & Quality Films
  • Ram Charan & Wife, Upasana Konidela Share A Glimpse Of Daughter Klin Kaara's Forest-Themed Nursery
  • Alia Bhatt To Join YRF Spyverse? | SRK's Pathaan Beats Baahubali | Rashmika, Vijay Spotted Together

    • Similar charges were made by him and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, even as the city government butted heads with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena over a broken regulator that allegedly caused inundation on the Vikas Marg.

    There was no immediate reaction from the BJP to a fresh allegation made by the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 15, 2023, 18:52 IST
    last updated: July 15, 2023, 18:52 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App