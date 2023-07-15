Delhi Floods Caused Under Conspiracy by BJP, Claims AAP

Delhi Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday alleged that floods in the city were caused by the BJP-led Centre and Haryana government wilfully releasing water towards the national capital.

Addressing a press conference here, Bharadwaj said it has not rained in Delhi in the last 3-4 days, yet still, the water level in Yamuna reached 208.66 metres.

“The water from Hathnikund Barrage is released from three canals — Western Canal, Eastern Canal and Yamuna. As part of a conspiracy, between July 9 and 13, water was released from the Yamuna Canal only towards Delhi. There was no water released through the Western and Eastern Canal," he claimed.