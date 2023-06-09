Delhi: Hours After Celebrating Son's Birthday, Man, His Kin Die in Accident in Dwarka

Hours before Lakhan was killed after an SUV rammed into their motorbike in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka area, he had celebrated the birthday of his son with his sister’s family at his house.

The accident took place near the NLU traffic signal on Thursday night when Lakhan (37) was on the way to drop home his sister, her husband and their daughter.

The victims were going towards Sector 17 from Bharat Vihar when the SUV coming from Sector 13 side hit them, DCP (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

While Lakhan and his sister Foola (30) were declared dead at hospital, his 10-year-old niece Diksha succumbed to her injuries during on Friday afternoon, Vardhan said.

Advertisement

The accident left Lakhan’s brother-in-law Maate (32) injured, he added.

Maate alias Nanhe Ram, who works as a labourer, told PTI that the offending vehicle came towards their bike at high speed and hit them.

“We had gone to attend the birthday party of Lakhan’s son. We insisted that we will return home by taking a rickshaw, but Lakhan said he would drop us as it was quite late," Maate said.

“When we reached near the NLU red light, a speeding car hit us. After the accident, I fell unconscious and later found myself in hospital. I have fractured my left leg and left thumb" he added.

Maate’s relative Mulam Rajak said, “Due to his injuries, Maate might not be able to work for a long time. We have not informed him about the demise of the three family members," Rajak said.

Maate, who was living with his family here for 10 years, is survived by his father, mother and a 12-year-old son who was at home when the accident occurred, he added.

Advertisement

Lakhan, who is survived by his wife and two kids, was their sole breadwinner, Rajak said.

All the four victims hailed from Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district.