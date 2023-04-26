Delhi Mayor Poll: AAP's Shelly Oberoi Elected Delhi Mayor as BJP's Shikha Rai Withdraws Nomination

Published By: Poorva Joshi
Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 18:50 IST
New Delhi, India
Delhi Mayor Poll: Current Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi was yet again elected to the position on Wednesday, as BJP councillor Shikha Rai withdrew her nomination papers. They were set to contest the Delhi Mayor elections.
Shelly Oberoi, presently the Delhi Mayorm was yet again elected to the position on Wednesday, as BJP councillor Shikha Rai withdrew her nomination papers. They were set to contest the Delhi Mayor elections, but Rai took back her papers saying the matter of election of mayor and deputy mayor is pending before the court. READ MORE
After AAP councillor Shelly Oberoi was elected the Delhi Mayor, unopposed, the proceedings at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) house, were adjourned for the day. BJP councillor Shikha Rai withdrew her nomination from the polls, making Oberoi a unanimous choice. The next session of the house will take place on May 2.
BJP’s Deputy Mayor candidate Soni Pandey also took back her candidature. With this, AAP candidate Aaley Mohammad was elected unopposed as the deputy mayor.
The polls are conducted at the end of every financial year AAP's Oberoi and BJP's Rai had earlier filed their nominations for the Delhi mayoral poll slated to be held on April 26, officials had said.
The Delhi MCD Mayor polls will commence shortly. According to reports, AAP councillor Mukesh Goyal is currently presiding over a meeting of the party members.
The mayoral election in Delhi on Wednesday will be a direct contest between incumbent Shelly Oberoi from AAP and BJP leader Shikha Rai. The polling will be held at the Civic Centre — the headquarters of the MCD. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the ruling party in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
MCD is planning to send its school teachers for professional training outside the national capital, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Tuesday. Teachers at schools run by the Delhi government are sent out of the city for training and the MCD’s plan is on similar lines.
Ahead of Delhi mayor polls on Wednesday, AAP leader Sanjay Singh will hold a press conference at 10 am.
Four nominations were received by the municipal secretary’s office — two each for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor. The last day for filing nominations for the mayoral poll was April 18.
The Delhi Mayor polls are conducted at the end of every financial year AAP’s Oberoi and BJP’s Rai, had earlier filed their nominations for the Delhi mayoral poll slated to be held on April 26, officials had said.
AAP’s Aaley Mohammad and BJP’s Soni Pandey, the councillor from ward number 249 will fight for the post of Delhi’s deputy Mayor. Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal filed their nominations earlier this month for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor for a possible second consecutive term.
A fresh mayoral poll will be held at the Civic Centre — the headquarters of the MCD on Wednesday.
The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has entered the fray and senior party leader Shikha Rai, the councillor from the Greater Kailash-1 ward, is its candidate for the mayoral poll. She filed her nomination for the post of city mayor at the Civic centre on April 18.
The development comes months after a ruckus had ensued during the elections of Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor in February. Oberoi then defeated BJP’s Rekha Gupta by a margin of 34 votes. Oberoi polled 150 votes, while Gupta received 116 of the total 266 votes polled.
The post of mayor in the national capital sees five single-year terms on a rotational basis, with the first year reserved for women, the second for the open category, the third for the reserved category and the remaining two again for the open category.
AAP’s Aaley Mohammad and BJP’s Soni Pandey, the councillor from ward number 249 will fight for the post of Delhi’s deputy Mayor. Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal filed their nominations earlier this month for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor for a possible second consecutive term, with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party exuding confidence that its candidates are poised for a win.
Oberoi will continue to hold charge till a new mayor is elected, official sources said on April 3, a PTI report stated.
BJP too has entered the fray and senior party leader Rai, the councillor from the Greater Kailash-1 ward, is its candidate for the mayoral poll.
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has nominated second-time councillor Rai for the mayoral poll. Sachdeva has also nominated Soni Pandey, an activist of the Purvanchal Morcha and the councillor from ward number 249, for the deputy mayor’s post.
