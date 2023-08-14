Delhi Minister Atishi Asks Chief Secretary to Act on Corruption in SDM Offices

Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi on Monday directed the chief secretary, hours after taking charge of the vigilance department, to take action on complaints of bribery in SDM offices.

The minister, in a note to chief secretary Naresh Kumar, directed for forming a team of senior IAS and DANICS officers within a week who will visit the SDM offices.

She also said that the chief secretary should visit at least five sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) offices and investigate the complaints.

The minister directed the chief secretary, who is also the chief vigilance officer of the Delhi government, to furnish a detailed report within a week, detailing "irregularities" detected in SDM offices and the ways to curb them.

In a recent reshuffle in his Cabinet, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave Atishi charge of the Vigilance and Services departments raising the number of portfolios allotted to her to 14.