Home » Politics » Delhi Minister Atishi Asks Chief Secretary to Act on Corruption in SDM Offices

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 23:36 IST

New Delhi, India

Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi on Monday directed the chief secretary, hours after taking charge of the vigilance department, to take action on complaints of bribery in SDM offices.

She also said that the chief secretary should visit at least five sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) offices and investigate the complaints.

The minister directed the chief secretary, who is also the chief vigilance officer of the Delhi government, to furnish a detailed report within a week, detailing "irregularities" detected in SDM offices and the ways to curb them.

In a recent reshuffle in his Cabinet, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave Atishi charge of the Vigilance and Services departments raising the number of portfolios allotted to her to 14.

    • The minister took charge of the Vigilance Department on Monday.

    In a note, Atishi alleged that government officials in SDM offices are demanding bribes to issue regular certificates.

    first published: August 14, 2023, 23:36 IST
    last updated: August 14, 2023, 23:36 IST
