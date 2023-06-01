Trends :Odisha Train AccidentNetas in BalasoreManish SisodiaWFI Chief vs WrestlersRahul Gandhi
Home » Politics » Delhi Minister Atishi Gets Public Relations Department; Number of Portfolios Under Her Rise to 9

Delhi Minister Atishi Gets Public Relations Department; Number of Portfolios Under Her Rise to 9

Atishi had been holding portfolios of power, education, art, culture and language, tourism, higher education, training, and technical education

Advertisement

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 22:25 IST

Delhi, India

Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi. (File photo/Twitter)
Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi. (File photo/Twitter)

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena in consultation with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has allocated the public relations department to Cabinet minister Atishi, officials said on Thursday.

A notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) said, "In exercise of powers conferred under Rule 3 of the GNCTD (Allocation of Business) Rules 1993, the Lieutenant Governor, in consultation with the chief minister, is pleased to allocate portfolio of Public Relations Department to Atishi Marlena, minister in addition to the portfolios she is presently holding." It also said that the move is "subject to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 promulgated on May 19".

Atishi had been holding portfolios of power, education, art, culture and language, tourism, higher education, training, and technical education. The latest addition will raise the number of portfolios held by her to nine.

top videos
  • Shahid Kapoor On Who Can Replace Shah Rukh Khan Or Salman Khan: 'NOBODY!' | Bloody Daddy | EXCLUSIVE
  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu Raises A Toast For Her Friendship With Vijay Deverakonda; And We Are In Awe
  • Sara Ali Khan Makes A Case For Sharara Sets & Anarkali Suits For Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Promotions
  • Deepika, Ranbir At YJHD Reunion | Aamir & Kapil's Bromance | Madhuri & Karisma's Dance Of Friendship
  • SidKiara's Insta PDA Lights Up Internet | Parineeti Mum On Wedding Date | Ranveer's Hollywood Dreams

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Arpita RajArpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and i...Read More

    first published: June 01, 2023, 22:25 IST
    last updated: June 01, 2023, 22:25 IST
    Read More