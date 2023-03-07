‘Democracy Silenced’ RaGa is More Like ‘Dog Ate My Homework’: I&B Ministry Senior Adviser's Rebuttal

Even as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a United Kingdom visit, claimed that the PM Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government does not allow the “concept of Opposition in Parliament", Kanchan Gupta, Senior Adviser, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, has offered a point-by-point rebuttal, with data on his “poor performance, participation and attendance" as a Member of Parliament (MP) from Wayanad.

Addressing the Indian diaspora at Hounslow in London, Gandhi said that the BJP government does not allow to raise questions about China and its border aggression in the Parliament.

“The opposition is not allowed to have any conversation around the Demonetisation, Kisan Bill, GST imposition and the Chinese aggression. The Yatra was our communication gateway to reach out to the people of India."

He said that India is a free country where the people take pride in their intelligence and respect each other, but that has been destroyed. “You can see the narrative in the media. So we decided to do Bharat Jodo Yatra," he said. Gandhi said that “it is not an India all of us are used to" anymore.

Gandhi’s remarks have met with strong backlash from the BJP, with leaders accusing him of spoiling the country’s image on foreign soil.

THE POINT-BY-POINT REBUTTAL

In a Twitter thread, Gupta presented a point-by-point rebuttal using the data on Gandhi’s performance as an MP, which he said was in the public domain.

“Rahul Gandhi’s baseless claim that Opposition is silenced in India’s Parliament is to cover his own tardy performance as MP and exceptionally low participation in proceedings. His attendance is way lower than Kerala average; way way lower than national average," tweeted Gupta.

“There have been entire sessions of Parliament of India when Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has scored Zero Attendance," he further wrote.

“On an average, Members of Parliament of India have participated in 68 debates. Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi’s score is a pitiable 6."

“Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has asked 92 questions between 2019 and 2023 in Parliament of India. The average for Kerala MPs is 216; the national average is 163," he further stated.

“Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has introduced zero Private Member’s Bills. Kerala average is 3.7; national average 1.2."

According to Gupta, the data nails “Gandhi’s egregious lies that: Opposition is silenced in Parliament of India; Opposition is not allowed to raise issues; Opposition cannot ask questions. Rahul Gandhi must stop defaming India from foreign soil. Rahul Gandhi is like an errant schoolboy who, when asked by his teacher where’s his homework, blithely lies: The dog ate my homework".

