'Denied' Ticket for Civic Polls, BJP Member Dies by Suicide in UP's Shamli

A BJP member allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison after the party denied him a ticket for the urban local body elections in Shamli district, his family members said on Monday.

Deepak Saini (26), had demanded a ticket from the BJP for the post of chairman of Kandhla Nagar Palika, but the party refused to make him its candidate.

Saini was a former member Kandhla Nagar Palika.

BJP’s district president of Shamli Satyendra Tomar confirmed Saini’s death.

According to the victim’s family, he had consumed poison on Sunday after being refused a ticket from the BJP. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Advertisement

No police case has been registered yet.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest Politics News here