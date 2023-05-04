Trends :Karnataka ElectionsLingayatsBajrang Dal RowKharge Assassination ThreatAkhilesh Yadav
Developments in NCP Won't Impact MVA, Says Uddhav Thackeray

Addressing a press conference, the former Maharashtra chief minister said he will not do anything that hurt the opposition's unity.

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 14:47 IST

Mumbai, India

Thackeray also said he was not opposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but was against dictatorship. (Photo: Twitter/@OfficeofUT)
Uddhav Thackeray, who heads a faction of the Shiv Sena, on Thursday expressed confidence that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar’s decision to step down as the party chief will not dent the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

Addressing a press conference here, the former Maharashtra chief minister said he will not do anything that hurt the opposition’s unity.

Thackeray also said he was not opposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but was against dictatorship.

“The developments in NCP won’t dent the MVA," Thackeray said.

He, however, declined to comment on Pawar’s decision to step down as the party chief.

Pawar on Tuesday announced his decision to step down as the NCP president, which has jolted his party and the opposition alliance.

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), NCP and Congress are partners in the MVA. The government headed by this alliance ruled Maharashtra from November 2019 to June 2022.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: May 04, 2023, 14:47 IST
last updated: May 04, 2023, 14:47 IST
