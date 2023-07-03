Developments in NCP Won't Impact Opposition Unity: Supriya Sule on Ajit Pawar's Revolt

Hours after NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde government, the party’s working president and his cousin Supriya Sule said the developments in the party will not impact the Opposition’s unity.

Addressing a press conference late Sunday night in Mumbai, Sule said her father and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s stature will rise further.

“Our credibility will only rise after this," she said. She also said Ajit Pawar may have different views, but she can never fight with her elder brother and will always love him as a sister.

Ajit Pawar on Sunday joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra as deputy chief minister, while eight other party leaders were inducted as ministers. Sule, whose elevation as party working president last month is believed to have triggered Ajit Pawar’s revolt, said since 2019 when he first joined the short-lived government led by Devendra Fadnavis to 2023, she has matured a lot with the responsibility of the party.

The Lok Sabha member said she will not mix personal and professional relationships. “I can never have a fight with my brother," she said.

“I am boring, steady and not impulsive…Emotional relationships and professional work are two different things. I will never mix the two," she said. To a question on the hectic political developments on Sunday, Sule said it was a challenging day like many other days.

On what transpired at the meeting at Ajit Pawar’s official residence ‘Devgiri’ in Mumbai on Sunday morning, Sule said what was discussed between her and her brother will remain between them only. The Baramati MP said the party will work with renewed vigour for strengthening the organisation and for the welfare of the state and the country.