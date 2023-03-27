'Did it In Selfishness': Pawan Khera Apologises for Old 'Tapasya' Tweet After Rahul's LS Disqualification

Apologising for his 2022 ‘Tapasya’ Tweet, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Sunday heaped praise on the Gandhi family and said it showed a path to India. Pawan Khera said his tweet was made in “selfishness" but he has realized his mistake drawing inspiration from Rahul Gandhi who “shuns power" and continues his ‘tapasya’.

Khera’s tweet referred to his name being left out of a list of party’s Rajya Sabha nominees last year. “Shayad meri tapasya mein kuch kami reh gayi," he had said in a tweet, expressing displeasure over the incident.

Advertisement

However, he said sorry for his remark on Sunday and said, “If you try to murder democracy, Rahul Gandhi will speak, be it from inside Parliament or outside it." “You (BJP) are afraid when Rahul Gandhi takes the name of Adani, you will shiver when he will do so on the streets."

Khera was addressing a gathering at the day-long ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ of the Congress at the Rajghat to protest Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha when he made the statement.

Khera said, “I want to apologize to all of you, to my leadership that in selfishness, when I did not get a Rajya Sabha berth, I wrote that ‘shayad meri tapasya mein kuch kami reh gayi’. Now I see Rahul Gandhi that he shuns power and still continues his tapasya, what could be bigger than that."

Rahul Gandhi was on Thursday sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his “why all thieves have Modi surname" remark. He was subsequently disqualified from Lok Sabha.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)

Read all the Latest Politics News here