'Didi Bani Lakhpati'...Check 'Didi Cafes' in Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi's Monday Motivation for Women

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party government for changing the “male-dominated mindset", where owners of any property or commodity are “traditionally men".

“BJP has turned crores of Indian home makers into home owners. Each house of PM Yojana is for over a lakh, which means BJP has made crores of didis (sisters) lakhpati. Please bless us so that more didis in the country become lakhpatis (millionaires)," PM Modi said in Rewa, amid cheers from women in the audience.

At the event, the prime minister performed the virtual ‘Griha Pravesh’ (ceremony performed when entering one’s new house) for 4.11 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at the function held at the SAF ground in Rewa.

PM Modi further said that the government schemes have helped generate employment in villages itself, giving people an opportunity to stay and earn in their areas rather than moving out to bigger cities.

“People have been given an aide of Rs 24 lakh crore under Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY). This has helped people start their own ventures in villages too. One of the biggest beneficiaries of this scheme are our mothers and sisters. All around the world, people are talking about how our government has been empowering women in India. In the last nine years, nine crore women have been included in self-help groups. In fact, in Madhya Pradesh, the government has made ‘Didi Cafe’ in every district," the prime minister said.

Addressing the public event on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, Modi further said the BJP-led government has changed the situation and pumped in huge grants to panchayats.

“Earlier governments hesitated to spend money for villages as they were not vote bank in themselves. That is why they were ignored. Many political parties were running their ‘shops’ by dividing village folks," the prime minister said, adding that the BJP has ended this injustice meted out to villages and opened our treasury chest for their development.

PM Modi also virtually launched various projects, including the integrated e-GramSwaraj and GeM portal for procurement of goods and services at the panchayat level and redevelopment of Gwalior railway station. He also flagged off three trains.

