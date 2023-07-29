Trends :Mann Ki BaatParliament Monsoon SessionBJP RejigINDIA AllianceAtishi
Disrupted in Parliament, Jaishankar Posts Foreign Policy Statement on Twitter

Disrupted in Parliament, Jaishankar Posts Foreign Policy Statement on Twitter

On Thursday, opposition members protested vociferously in both Houses of Parliament as the external affairs minister listed out achievements of the foreign policy and shared details of visits of foreign dignitaries to India as well as tours of Murmu and Modi abroad

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 00:04 IST

Delhi, India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (File photo/Getty)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (File photo/Getty)

Lashing out at opposition protests during his statement on foreign policy in Parliament, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday posted a video on social media listing out details of visits of President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi abroad. "Sadly, the Opposition repeatedly disrupted my statement in both Houses of Parliament. Obviously, for them, partisan politics was more important than national progress," Jaishankar said in a video statement on Twitter.

On Thursday, opposition members protested vociferously in both Houses of Parliament as the external affairs minister listed out achievements of the foreign policy and shared details of visits of foreign dignitaries to India as well as tours of Murmu and Modi abroad.

"Through these efforts at multiple levels, we were able to advance our national objectives and interests in a volatile and uncertain world," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar said the foreign policy of the Modi government focuses on issues that directly impinge on the welfare of the public and the life of the ordinary citizen. It could be our fishermen detained abroad or those trapped in conflict areas, he said.

    "It may be the improved visa facilities or working conditions for students and professionals abroad. Or indeed, it may be about the future of our country through progress in critical domains and technologies. Be it engine technology and semiconductors, drones or fintech, these are the building blocks of New India," he said.

    "It is unfortunate that these matters were not allowed to be discussed and debated with the seriousness that they deserve," Jaishankar added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 29, 2023, 00:04 IST
    last updated: July 29, 2023, 00:04 IST
