Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said the ‘disturbed area’ status – under Section 3 of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, 1958 – had been withdrawn for four more police jurisdictions of Leimakhong, Nambol, Moirang and Wangoi.

Briefing the media at the chief minister’s secretariat, Singh said with the disturbed area status withdrawn for 15 police stations earlier, the total is now 19 police stations under seven districts – Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi, Kakching and Jiribam – for a period of six months from April 1.

The chief minister recalled hardships faced by the people earlier due to the AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Powers Act). He said acknowledging this, the central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had started lifting ‘disturbed area’ status for different police stations.

He thanked the Centre on behalf of the state government and people, adding that lifting the ‘disturbed area’ status from another four police stations showed concern for the northeastern states, particularly Manipur.

Singh further said the Centre under Prime Minister Modi not only aimed at bringing development to the state, but also held the people of the northeast in high regard. He also expressed the prime minister’s concern for the state in different fields – implementation of the inner line permit system to protect indigenous peoples and their culture, renaming Mount Harriet in Andaman as Mount Manipur among others.

