'DMK Files' Row: CM Stalin Files Defamation Case Against Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai

The MK Stain-led Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday filed a defamation case against the state BJP president K Annamalai for levelling corruption allegations against the ruling DMK, dubbed as “DMK files".

The defamation suit was moved by Public prosecutor G Devarajan on behalf of the Chief Minister.

As per the complaint, Annamalai made defamatory statements at a press meeting held on April 14, 2023. The videos of the press meet were uploaded and circulated on various social media platforms. This was intended to harm the reputation of Chief Minister Stalin and the impact of his conduct in the discharge of his public functions.

The complainant prayed to the court to issue the process and proceed against Annamalai and punish him for the offenses under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and pass such an order.

Advertisement

Speaking to NDTV, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said the “best step" is to punish Annamalai. “What Rahul Gandhi said was nothing, but he has been disqualified. When they can do that, there is ever reason to file a suit against Annamalai," he was quoted as saying.

However, the BJP has said that Annamalai will fight the case.

About ‘DMK Files’ Controversy

This development came almost a month after Annamalai alleged that “kickbacks of Rs 200 crore" had been channelled by a multinational company through two shell firms to “Chief Minister MK Stalin for DMK’s 2011 election fund". He had said that he would lodge a complaint with the CBI, seeking a probe.

The ruling DMK had dismissed the allegation as “laughable, baseless and unfounded" and said legal action would be initiated against Annamalai.

Advertisement

Annamalai, referring to the DMK rule between 2006 and 2011, alleged that payments were received by the party as kickbacks from a company that won a bid related to the execution of Chennai Metro Rail Phase I project.

Annamalai, while releasing a nearly 15-minute video clip “DMK Files (Part-I)" showcasing what he claimed were assets of ruling party personalities and its valuation, had said that three other parts of the “expose" would also be released later which would include details about other political parties as well.

Advertisement

The video clip, which makes corruption allegations against the DMK, is also perceived as making an oblique reference to the AIADMK vis-a-vis graft. Tamil Nadu’s main opposition AIADMK is an ally of the BJP. The purported video features DMK ministers, leaders and others related to ruling party leaders.

DMK Organising Secretary RS Bharathi had told reporters that those featured in the video clip would take legal action against Annamalai individually, apart from the DMK itself moving court. He had set a 15-day deadline for Annamalai to produce documentary evidence related to claims.

Advertisement

(with inputs from PTI and IANS)

Read all the Latest Politics News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here