Doesn't Suit Any Leader to Criticise Own Country Abroad: Shah Slams Rahul; Asks Him to Learn from His Ancestors

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused Rahul Gandhi of criticising India and discussing its internal politics during his visits to foreign countries, and said the Congress leader should learn from his ancestors. Shah said it does not suit any leader to criticise one’s own country abroad, and asked Gandhi to keep in mind that people of the country were watching him.

He was referring to Gandhi’s criticism of the Narendra Modi government during his recent tour of the USA. “Any patriotic person should discuss Indian politics within India. It does not suit the leader of any party to go abroad and discuss the country’s politics and criticise the country. Rahul baba, you must remember that people of the country are watching it closely," Shah said.

“Rahul baba is going abroad on a vacation to escape the summer heat. He keeps criticising the country there. I would like to suggest Rahul Gandhi to learn from his ancestors," he said.Shah was addressing a rally at Siddhpur town in Patan district of Gujarat organised to mark nine years of the Modi government.

The country has witnessed huge changes under the Modi government, but Congress does not stop talking about anti-India things, he said. Shah also attacked Gandhi over its criticism of the new Parliament building. “You opposed the new Parliament building and installation of ‘Sengol’, a historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu, there. The Sengol was to be installed by Jawaharlal Nehru. Modi is doing it because he (Nehru) did not do it, then why are you opposing?" he asked. Congress leaders do not allow PM Modi to speak in Parliament and only keep opposing everything, Shah alleged, and added that the PM has started a new tradition of doing “politics of development". Shah also attacked Gandhi over the issues of Ram temple in Ayodhya and the abrogation of Article 370. Lord Ram’s temple at Ayodhya was desecrated since the time of Babar (founder of the Mughal empire), he said. “But today, a grand temple of Lord Ram is under construction and it will be completed shortly," he said.

Praising PM Modi, Shah said the government worked towards improving the lives of Dalits, poor and tribals and made them capable. “It was under the leadership of PM Modi that a tribal woman became the President of the country for the first time," he said. Whether improving the economic condition or connecting the country digitally, implementing projects of social welfare, COVID-19 vaccination or infrastructure, India has become a centre of hope in the world, he said.