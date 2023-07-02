Don't Demolish Religious Structures in Delhi: Atishi Urges LG Saxena

Delhi minister Atishi on Sunday urged Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to “withdraw his orders" to demolish religious structures in the national capital.

The fresh request by the PWD minister came after a temple and a mazar were removed amid heavy police deployment in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura Chowk Sunday morning to pave the way for the construction of a flyover.

Police said the decision to remove the two structures was taken at a “religious committee" meeting a few days ago and a proper dialogue was held with the residents and local leaders.

Atishi tweeted about the demolition of the religious structures. “LG sir: Few days ago, I had written a letter requesting you to withdraw your decision to demolish temples and other religious structures in Delhi.

But today a temple in Bhajanpura was demolished again. I request you again to ensure that temples and other religious structures are not demolished in Delhi. People’s faith is attached to them," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

The AAP leader had written to Saxena on June 22 requesting him to withdraw the decision of demolition of religious places. Her letter came following a row between locals and the authorities in east Delhi’s Mandawali area when officials allegedly removed the grille encroaching upon the footpath near a temple on June 22.

Talking to PTI Video, she said former Delhi deputy minister Manish Sisodia had received a file regarding demolition of religious structures in January this year but he rejected it saying that the site plans can be modified.