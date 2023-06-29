'Don't Insult People of Delhi': Kejriwal to LG on 'freebies'

Hitting out at Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena over his remarks on “freebies", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked him not to “insult" the “hard-working people" of the national capital.

On Wednesday, Saxena said people of Delhi are now “used to freebies" at an event titled ‘Delhi 2041 - New Master Plan’ organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Saxena’s remarks seem to be directed at the Aam Aadmi Party government’s subsidies, primarily on water and electricity.

Reacting to Saxena’s remarks, Kejriwal said Saxena was an outsider and did not understand the people of Delhi.