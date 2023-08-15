As the debate surrounding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) intensified after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin decided to boycott the Independence Day tea party hosted by Governor R N Ravi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman On Tuesday said the issue should not be politicized and asserted that students should be counseled not to take the extreme step under the exam pressure.

This comes days after a student in Tamil Nadu ended his life as he was depressed over failing to qualify for NEET after two attempts.

Speaking exclusively to CNN News18, Sitharaman said, “Children should be counseled not to take the extreme step. Passing or not passing the exam is not an issue. We do not want students to lose precious lives. I do not want to politicise NEET. Students from rural India have found seats in top institutions because of NEET."

She also advocated for the BJP government’s National National Education Policy (NEP) and called it a “well-versed policy".

“Now, immediately, because a well-versed policy has been brought forward, only because it is brought forward by PM Modi, we like to hate it. NEP is a progressive and robust Education policy," she said during an interview with CNN News18’s managing editor Zakka Jacob.

The Minister also came down heavily on Opposition for its criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Patry-led government’s handling of ethnic violence in Manipur and accused the I.N.D.I.A bloc of shedding ‘crocodile tears’ on the matter.

“What is all this sympathy for Manipur about which they (Opposition) are talking? They couldn’t even support a resolution to support the people of Manipur," Sitharaman said.

Accusing the Opposition of shedding ‘crocodile tears’ over the Manipur situation, she said, “Prime Minister himself assured them, the Home Minister assured on the floor of the house that all wanted peace and harmony in Manipur… The opposition walked out when Prime Minister was speaking… Rahul Gandhi spoke just one or two lines and just went off."

Further taking a dig at the Opposition over politics on security matters, Sitharaman said that when BJP was in the opposition, the party showed what it is to be a “responsible Opposition" and didn’t press forth on some matters.

“Who was in government when we lost 7000 square meters of land…It is a matter of national security…We all saw what our brave soldiers did in Galwan and Balakote… Talks are going on. There is a procedure to follow. Border issues take time to resolve, as there are levels of discussion… On security matters, the BJP has always been very sensible…Security issues are sensitive matters," she said.

The Union Minister also rejected the Opposition’s claim of ‘parivarvad’ (family politics) in BJP and asserted the saffron party is against appeasement.

“When we talk about ‘parivarvad, into it is also embedded the dynastic-vaad; it’s the same family that over the generations controls the entire party. That is the parivarvad. The BJP doesn’t suffer from it," she said.