'Don't Want to be Called a Version of Congress, It Seems Like Abuse…': Kejriwal at News18 Chaupal

AAP shouldn’t be called another version of Congress as it seems like an “abuse", Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said at News18-India Chaupal on Monday, adding they have “finished" the party in Delhi and Punjab and that they want to work for the public only.

“I don’t want to be Congress…mujhe gaali mat do (don’t abuse me)…" Kejriwal quipped, adding that he wants to be a party that works for the people.

Speaking about the 2024 elections at the mega event, Kejriwal asserted that he has no “mission to defeat anyone", saying that if the opposition gets united only for the sole purpose to defeat the BJP, voters won’t like the agenda. He added, “It is only the people who can decide who to defeat."

Highlighting the decisive mandate his party got four times in the Delhi elections, Kejriwal said, “People are giving us mandate again and again…today Delhi has one of the best government schools. People gave a chance to a small party by rejecting two big parties."

Talking about his former minister Manish Sisodia’s arrest in the Delhi liquor policy scam, the AAP leader said, “…Once Congress, and TMC ministers joined the BJP, all raids ended. The same will happen if (Manish) Sisodia and (Satyendar) Jain join the BJP, (then) all cases (against them) will be closed…"

The CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26 in connection with the alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy for 2021-22. The ED arrested the former Delhi deputy CM on March 9 evening in the Tihar jail. Satyendar Jain was arrested in May last year by ED in a money laundering case. Both the former ministers resigned on February 28.

“We are known to take action against our own people who did wrong…AAP is a no-nonsense party, we have shown this in the past few days. Today, PM’s message is whoever will speak against him, will be put behind bars. They have no proof against both of them," Kejriwal said.

Further defending Sisodia and Jain, Kejriwal claimed that nothing could be proven against them as even after raiding their homes, and bank lockers, central agencies were unable to find any incriminating evidence.

Kejriwal also dwelled on his PM ambitions, saying that he has no wish to occupy the top post because he is a “small man". “I do not want to be the prime minister. I am a small man and willing to work for the people. PM Modi is big and I do not have the will to counter him," he said.

