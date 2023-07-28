'Don't Wrap Up Session by Using Rains as Excuse': Patole Corners Shinde Govt, Reminds of People's Issues

The Maharashtra government seems to be running away from discussion by using the heavy downpour as an excuse, state Congress committee president Nana Patole has alleged, adding that it is necessary to discuss people’s issues in the House and come up with solutions.

Talking to the media, Patole said the state government was planning to wrap up the Monsoon Session which is originally scheduled till August 4. Noting that some parts of the state, including Mumbai, are receiving heavy rains, the Congress leader said half the state had not received adequate rain yet.

“The government should not try to cut short the session by citing heavy rains as the reason. It is necessary to discuss many questions of the people in the House. It is not right to end the session with one more week of work left. There are many problems in the state today such as issues of farmers, labourers, youth, women, unemployment, inflation and many other issues. The session is an important platform for the representatives of all parties to resolve the issues of the people. The government should run the session full-time and give justice to people," he said.

The business advisory committee, which held its latest meeting on Thursday, had decided to continue the Monsoon Session till August 4. However, the House will remain closed for business on Saturday, July 29, due to Muharram and then on Sunday, July 30. On Monday, July 31, no business will take place. On Tuesday, August 1, House will be shut due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Pune. Business will then continue from August 2-4.

Responding to a question about Shiv Sena chief and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray praising Rahul Gandhi, Patole said Gandhi and Godse have always been discussed in the country.