'Eat Fish Daily for Beautiful Eyes Like Aishwarya Rai': Maharashtra Minister's Remark Sparks Row

A BJP minister in Maharashtra found himself embroiled in controversy on Monday, following his statement that linked the daily consumption of fish to the prospect of having eyes as beautiful as those of actor Aishwarya Rai.

The comments made by state tribal minister Vijaykumar Gavit during a public event in the Nandurbar district of north Maharashtra were captured on video and subsequently went viral on social media.

The 68-year-old minister, whose daughter Heena Gavit is a Lok Sabha member of the BJP, is heard saying that fish contains certain oils that contribute to smoother skin.

“People who consume fish on a daily basis develop smooth skin and their eyes sparkle. If anyone looks at you, the person will get attracted (towards you). Did I tell you about Aishwarya Rai? She lived near the seashore in Mangaluru. She would consume fish daily. Have you seen her eyes? You will also have eyes like her," the minister said.

Gavit faced condemnation from political leaders, with some questioning the “frivolous" nature of the remarks. NCP legislator Amol Mitkari stated that the minister should prioritise addressing issues faced by tribals instead of making such “frivolous" comments.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane commented, “I eat fish daily. My eyes should have become like that (like those of Aishwarya Rai). I will ask Gavit sahib if there is any research on this."