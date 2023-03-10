Home » Politics » Delhi Liquor Scam: ED Seeks 10-day Custody of Manish Sisodia; Hearing at 2pm Today

Delhi Liquor Scam: ED Seeks 10-day Custody of Manish Sisodia; Hearing at 2pm Today

A Delhi court has directed that Sisodia be produced at 2 pm after the ED moved a plea for issuing production warrants against the jailed leader

Curated By: Jessica Jani

News18.com

Last Updated: March 10, 2023, 10:51 IST

New Delhi, India

Sisodia will be produced in Court at 2 pm on Friday. (File photo: PTI)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought ten-day custody of former Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia in connection with its money laundering probe in the Delhi liquor scam case.

A Delhi court has directed that Sisodia be produced at 2 pm after the ED moved a plea for issuing production warrants against the jailed leader. After his production, his custody will be taken formally from the court.

Sisodia was arrested by the ED on Thursday after his second round of questioning at Tihar Jail in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

Meanwhile, the former minister is also set to be produced before Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court for his bail hearing, nearly two weeks after he was arrested by the CBI.

Sisodia has been in judicial custody since the CBI arrested him on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor or excise policy for 2021-22.

first published: March 10, 2023, 10:43 IST
