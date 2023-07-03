'Eknath Shinde Will Be Removed And...': Sanjay Raut's BIG Prediction After Ajit Pawar's Coup

After Ajit Pawar’s Sunday shocker, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut made a big prediction about possible changes in Maharashtra’s dynamic politics. He said that Eknath Shinde will soon be replaced as chief minister.

Raut made the statements while addressing a press conference after Ajit Pawar, with the support of 29 NCP MLAs jumped ship to join Shinde-led NDA government in Maharashtra as the second deputy chief minister.

The firebrand leader from the Uddhav Thackeray faction seemed relatively confident about his prediction and claimed that Ajit Pawar will soon replace Eknath Shinde and will be disqualified from the government.

“Today I am saying this in front of the camera, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra is going to change. Eknath Shinde is being removed. Eknath Shinde and the 16 MLAs are going to be disqualified," Sanjay Raut told news agency ANI.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, Team Uddhav also claimed that Ajit Pawar did not join the Eknath Shinde-led government for the deputy CM post.

BJP is breaking Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress but this will not benefit them at all. In Maharashtra, we will fight the 2024 polls together. Shockingly, PM Modi had said that the leaders of NCP are involved in corruption and now those leaders have taken oath in Raj Bhawan," he added.

In a huge blow to NCP, veteran party leader and Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar, in what can be termed as a daylight coup, took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra leaving the opposition in shock.