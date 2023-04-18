Trends :Karnataka ElectionsSolar EclipsePraveen NettaruRahul GandhiRamzan 2023
Home » Politics » Election Officials Check Annamalai, Find No Violation of Code

Election Officials Check Annamalai, Find No Violation of Code

The helicopter and the bag he carried were inspected by a team of officials, who found no material that violated the model code of conduct

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 11:59 IST

Mangalore, India

Annamalai is the election co-in-charge of Karnataka for the May 10 elections (ANI File Photo)
Annamalai is the election co-in-charge of Karnataka for the May 10 elections (ANI File Photo)

Election officials, who checked BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai’s room, vehicles and the helicopter by which he arrived in Udupi, have said that there were no violations of model code of conduct on his part.

In a press release, Udupi election officer Seetha said Annamalai arrived in Udupi by a helicopter at 9.55 am on Monday. The helicopter and the bag he carried were inspected by a team of officials, who found no material that violated the model code of conduct.

After leaving the hotel and announcing his intention to visit the Kaup constituency, the SST team conducted inspections again at Udyavar check post. Annamalai arrived at the Ocean Pearl hotel near Kadiyali around 2 pm and inspections were conducted at every stage, with no violations found.

Advertisement

The statement was released after Kaup Congress candidate Vinay Kumar Sorake alleged that Annamalai had brought a large sum of cash by helicopter to distribute to the people in Udupi.

Annamalai is the election co-in-charge of Karnataka for the May 10 elections.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

RELATED NEWS

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

first published: April 18, 2023, 11:59 IST
last updated: April 18, 2023, 11:59 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra Wows In Red Dress At Citadel World Premiere In London, Joined By Hubby Nick Jonas; See Pics

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics