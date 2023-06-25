Trends :Opposition Patna MeetingPM Modi in EgyptManipur ViolenceDelhi OrdinanceUddhav Thackeray
Home » Politics » Emergency Anniversary: PM Modi Recalls 'Dark Days', Shah Says 'On This Day in 1975, A Family...'

Emergency Anniversary: PM Modi Recalls 'Dark Days', Shah Says 'On This Day in 1975, A Family...'

Home Minister Amit Shah said on this day in 1975, 'a family had imposed emergency on the country by taking away the rights of the people'

Advertisement

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 14:47 IST

New Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was an RSS Pracharak (full-time worker) in Gujarat when Emergency was imposed. He remained underground, evaded arrest and played an important role in establishing Gujarat as the main publication centre of underground literature that was distributed through other states. (Reuters/File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was an RSS Pracharak (full-time worker) in Gujarat when Emergency was imposed. He remained underground, evaded arrest and played an important role in establishing Gujarat as the main publication centre of underground literature that was distributed through other states. (Reuters/File Photo)

On anniversary of the declaration of Emergency on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to those who “resisted" it and said those "dark days" remain an unforgettable period in our history, totally opposite to the values India’s Constitution celebrates.

Emergency was imposed on this day in 1975 by the then Congress government led by prime minister Indira Gandhi.

“I pay homage to all those courageous people who resisted the Emergency and worked to strengthen our democratic spirit," PM Modi, who is currently on a state visit to Egypt, tweeted.

Advertisement

"The #DarkDaysOfEmergency remain an unforgettable period in our history, totally opposite to the values our Constitution celebrates," the prime minister said.

Other leaders also tweeted on the anniversary of declaration of Emergency on Sunday. Home Minister Amit Shah said on this day in 1975, “a family had imposed emergency on the country by taking away the rights of the people and killing democracy, fearing to lose power from their hands."

“The Emergency imposed for its own power-interest is a symbol of dictatorial mentality of the Congress and a never-ending stigma. In those difficult times, lakhs of people struggled to revive democracy after suffering many tortures. I heartily salute all those patriots," Shah said in a tweet.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, “It was the defining political experience of my generation and a lifelong lesson to strengthen our democratic fabric".

Advertisement

Last week, in his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme, the prime minister had described the Emergency as a "dark period" in India’s history.

He had said that those who supported democracy at that time were tortured and a glance at such crimes endangering the country’s freedom would make it easier for the young generation to understand the meaning and significance of democracy.

Advertisement

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said June 25 each year is a reminder of “the murder of democracy in 1975 by the Congress".

“25 June, each year reminds us of the murder of democracy in 1975 by the @INCIndia. Every institution, including the parliament was trampled upon. Media was completely effaced, human rights was more in its violation," Sitharaman’s tweet read.

top videos
  • Prabhas Charging A Whopping Rs 150 Crore For 'Project K' Despite 'Adipurush' Debacle? Netizens React
  • Malaika Arora Rides Down 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' Nostalgia Train; So Does SRK | Pasoori Remake Upsets Fans
  • Sex And The City Star Sarah Jessica Parker Wears Indian Designer | Desi Designers Who Went Global
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna, Spotted On A Date, Spark Patch-Up Rumours | Video Goes Viral

    • Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal recalled his party’s contribution in the movement against Emergency and said, “The lessons learnt from the darkest phase in our modern history must never be forgotten by the country if democracy has to survive here."

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Nayanika SenguptaA Bong living out of Bengal, a home baker turned newsmaker, Nayanika covers gene...Read More

    first published: June 25, 2023, 13:38 IST
    last updated: June 25, 2023, 14:47 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App