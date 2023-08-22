Trends :PM ModiChandrayaan-3Moon Mission2024 Lok Sabha PollsMP Polls
Even in Jail, Sisodia Concerned About People in His Constituency: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Even in Jail, Sisodia Concerned About People in His Constituency: Delhi CM Kejriwal

The court here on Tuesday allowed an application moved by Sisodia to release money from his MLA funds for development works in his Patparganj constituency

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: August 22, 2023, 22:01 IST

New Delhi, India

Sisodia, who was excise minister at the time, was arrested in February. (File Photo)
Sisodia, who was excise minister at the time, was arrested in February. (File Photo)

Even while in jail, Manish Sisodia is concerned about the people of his constituency and sought the court’s permission to use his MLA funds for its development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

The court here on Tuesday allowed an application moved by Sisodia to release money from his MLA funds for development works in his Patparganj constituency. The application was not opposed by the CBI.

“We are proud of Manish Sisodia. He worries about the people of his constituency even while being in jail. Today, he sought the court’s permission on whether he can sanction development works in his constituency through his MLA funds. The court gave him permission. Proud of u Manish," Kejriwal said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Sisodia is in jail in connection with the excise policy case.

    • The CBI, which is investigating alleged irregularities in the execution of the now-scrapped excise policy of the Delhi government, told the court that it is in the process of filing a fresh supplementary charge sheet in the case.

    Sisodia, who was excise minister at the time, was arrested in February.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 22, 2023, 22:01 IST
    last updated: August 22, 2023, 22:01 IST
