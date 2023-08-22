Even in Jail, Sisodia Concerned About People in His Constituency: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Even while in jail, Manish Sisodia is concerned about the people of his constituency and sought the court’s permission to use his MLA funds for its development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

The court here on Tuesday allowed an application moved by Sisodia to release money from his MLA funds for development works in his Patparganj constituency. The application was not opposed by the CBI.

“We are proud of Manish Sisodia. He worries about the people of his constituency even while being in jail. Today, he sought the court’s permission on whether he can sanction development works in his constituency through his MLA funds. The court gave him permission. Proud of u Manish," Kejriwal said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Sisodia is in jail in connection with the excise policy case.