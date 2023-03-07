'Excessive Actions...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Writes to PM Modi Over Arrest of Manish Sisodia

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi vijayan on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi said over the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, inviting “attention to the voices of protest that are being raised by leaders of several opposition parties".

"It is the golden principle of natural justice that justice should not only be done, but seem to be done too," CM Vijayan’s letter said.

CM said that he is writing this letter to invite the attention of Prime Minister to the voices of protest that are being raised by leaders of several opposition parties, including some state chief ministers, on the arrest of Manish Sisodia.

Advertisement

VIjayan in his letter said, “While refraining from commenting on the merits of the case under investigation, let me submit that the arrest of Sisodia has lent further force to the argument about certain actions of the central investigation agencies. “

The letter further stated that Manish Sisodia is an elected representative of the people and has been appearing before the investigating agencies in response to their summons. “Unless the arrest was an imperative for preventing the impediment to the investigation, the desirable act would have been to avoid it," Vijayan said in the letter.

CM Said, "As per information coming out in public domain, nothing incriminating like cash seizure has taken place in the case of sisodia. While law has to take its course, it is equally important that the widespread perception that Sisodia is being targeted for political reasons need to be dispelled."

CM further stated that as we emphasise on the principle of cooperative federalism, “excessive actions on the part of anyone concerned should be avoided".

Advertisement

CM said , “I hope that guidance from the Prime Minister will go a long way in changing the present perception, which is reflected in the letter of the important political leaders including some Chief Ministers in this matter."

Kerala chief minister’s Pinarayi vijayan had earlier also also come down heavily against the central agencies and said that they were trying to interfere with the policies and projects of the state government including K-FON and life mission project.

He had also alleged that central agencies were used by the centre for political benefits.

Read all the Latest Politics News here