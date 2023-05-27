Excise Policy Case: Sisodia Admitted He Destroyed 2 Phones with 'Incriminating' Evidence, Says CBI

The CBI chargesheet in the excise policy case, submitted to Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court, said former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia admitted that he destroyed two mobile phones containing “incriminating" evidence.

According to the chargesheet, the investigation revealed that from January 1, 2020 to August 19, 2022, Sisodia used three handsets of which two were used before July 22, 2022, and were confirmed destroyed by him. The response to a notice in this regard was recorded under Section 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The CBI stated in its chargesheet that these handsets were “wilfully disposed of and contained incriminating evidence related to the (excise) policy". This was another “incriminating circumstance" against Sisodia, it said.

The court took cognizance of the chargesheet against Sisodia, to which CNN-News18 got full access.

Here is all you need to know: