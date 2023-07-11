Expelled Partymen May Join Party Again If They Apologise, Says AIADMK

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Tuesday said those who were expelled from the party should tender an "apology" if they choose to join the party again. Hours after expelled leader O Panneerselvam's (OPS) camp said it would hold a statewide protest on August 1 seeking expeditious probe into the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case, Palaniswami recalled the party norm for re-admission since the days of party founder MG Ramachandran.

The practice has been the same during the tenure of late party matriarch J Jayalalithaa as well, EPS, the top party leader said in a statement. It was a usual practice to take disciplinary action against those who violated party ideology, its goals, and policies. Realising their mistakes, when such persons furnish a letter of apology to the general secretary, they would be considered as party members following formal re-admission.

Hence, those who were expelled from the party, if they choose to join again, must follow the norm, Palaniswami asserted. Though EPS's statement appeared to be an "open invite" to OPS and his loyalists to strengthen the party, it is also seen as a veiled taunt against them.