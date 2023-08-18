Extended Monsoon Session of Bengal Assembly from August 22

An extended monsoon session of the West Bengal Assembly will begin on August 22 and is likely to continue for eight days, assembly sources said.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said the business of the House, however, is yet to be decided.

“The extended monsoon session will begin on August 22 and will continue for the next seven-eight days. The business of the House will be decided on August 21 at all-party and business advisory meetings," he told PTI.