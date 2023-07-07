Faced With Massive BJP Majority in Assembly, Cong to Not Field Candidates for Polls to 3 RS Seats from Gujarat

The Congress on Friday said it would not field candidates for polls to three Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat as it did not have enough MLAs in the 182-member Assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party had won a record 156 seats in Assembly polls held late last year, while the Congress saw its worst performance since the state was formed by managing to get just 17 seats.

The Election Commission of India last month announced that elections for three Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat would be held on July 24. "Since our party does not have the required strength in the 182-member Assembly, we have decided not to field candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in the state," Gujarat Congress chief spokesperson Manish Doshi said.