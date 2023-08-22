Farmer’s Death Gives Punjab Congress More Ammo Against AAP, Dents High Command Hopes of Truce

The death of a farmer in clashes with police in Sangrur on Monday during protests to demand adequate compensation for crop loss in recent floods is snowballing into a major controversy.

The Punjab Congress has opened up a front against the Bhagwant Mann government, accusing it of using excessive force against farmers on a day when several of its party workers and leaders were simultaneously holding protest against the government’s decision to dissolve panchayats.

This has brought to the fore the acrimony between the AAP and the Congress in Punjab, indicating how complicated any tie-up between the two as part of the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) could be in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisement

Congress leaders are not just protesting against the farmer’s death, but senior leaders are also holding dharnas outside panchayat offices in the state against the recent decision to dissolve panchayats in the state. The Congress has already challenged the move in the High Court and has threatened to intensify its agitation against the AAP government on the issue.

Reiterating again that there is no chance of a tie-up between AAP and Congress in Punjab, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab assembly, Partap Bajwa, said: “If we would have had any tie-up with the party in the state, do you think we would be protesting on the streets against the Mann government? The alliance is on issues related to Delhi and not meant for the state."

Formation of the INDIA bloc has put the Punjab Congress leadership in a catch-22 situation. With the Congress alleging political vendetta by the AAP government through the Vigilance Bureau against its leaders in Punjab, buzz of a likely alliance between the two parties has left the leadership miffed with the high command.

State-level leaders have been in touch with the top brass in Delhi, informing the latter of “unease" over any alliance as far as Punjab is concerned.