Home » Politics » Farooq, Mehbooba to Attend Oppn Meet: JD(U) President

Farooq, Mehbooba to Attend Oppn Meet: JD(U) President

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 11:02 IST

Patna, India

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti (File Image/ PTI)
National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti (File Image/ PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir stalwarts Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti will reach Bihar capital next week for the June 23 conclave of parties opposed to the BJP, a key political aide of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said.

JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh ‘Lalan’ made the disclosure at the party’s Bihar headquarters in Patna on Sunday.

    • “In all, leaders of 18 parties have agreed to attend the meeting. National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, both former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, have also agreed to come", said Lalan.

    Earlier, Lalan had said leaders who had given their assent included Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge from Congress, besides Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), Mamata Banerjee (TMC), M K Stalin (DMK), Hemant Soren (JMM), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Akhilesh Yadav (SP) and Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT).

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 12, 2023, 11:02 IST
    last updated: June 12, 2023, 11:02 IST
