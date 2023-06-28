Trends :2019 Maharashtra CoupBengal Panchayat PollMaharashtra Cabinet ExpansionKarnataka PoliticsBhim Army
FIR Against Amit Malviya in Bengaluru for Tweet Against Rahul Gandhi; 'See You In Court', Says BJP

Congress' Priyank Kharge, however, said that "whenever BJP bears the brunt of law, they cry".

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 12:21 IST

New Delhi, India

Amit Malviya had earlier tweeted a video of Rahul Gandhi.
The Bengaluru Police has filed an FIR against Amit Malviya, the Chief of BJP IT Cell, under sections 153A, 120B, 505(2), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) over tweet against Rahul Gandhi.

The complaint was lodged at the High Grounds Police Station, following a complaint from Congress leader Ramesh Babu.

The complaint alleged that Malviya’s tweet against Rahul Gandhi was inflammatory and violated certain sections of the IPC.

Reacting to the complaint filed against Malviya, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said: “The FIR against Amit Malviya is nothing but a malicious use of provisions of law to silence, intimidate. At best, if Rahul Gandhi was aggrieved by any tweet, he could have filed a defamation case in court. "

“Using the state machinery to settle scores only shows that Congress’ own communication & social media paraphernalia is supremely incompetent & hence needs a state police to fight its battles!" added Poonawalla.

The Video Posted By Amit Malviya

    • Congress’ Priyank Kharge, however, said that “whenever BJP bears the burnt of law, they cry".

    “They have a problem following the law of the land. I want to ask the BJP that which part of the FIR has been filed with a mala fide intention. We have done it after taking legal opinion," Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on FIR registered against BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya.

    first published: June 28, 2023, 12:21 IST
    last updated: June 28, 2023, 12:21 IST
