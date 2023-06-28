FIR Against Amit Malviya in Bengaluru for Tweet Against Rahul Gandhi; 'See You In Court', Says BJP

The Bengaluru Police has filed an FIR against Amit Malviya, the Chief of BJP IT Cell, under sections 153A, 120B, 505(2), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) over tweet against Rahul Gandhi.

The complaint was lodged at the High Grounds Police Station, following a complaint from Congress leader Ramesh Babu.

The complaint alleged that Malviya’s tweet against Rahul Gandhi was inflammatory and violated certain sections of the IPC.

Reacting to the complaint filed against Malviya, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said: “The FIR against Amit Malviya is nothing but a malicious use of provisions of law to silence, intimidate. At best, if Rahul Gandhi was aggrieved by any tweet, he could have filed a defamation case in court. "

“Using the state machinery to settle scores only shows that Congress’ own communication & social media paraphernalia is supremely incompetent & hence needs a state police to fight its battles!" added Poonawalla.

The Video Posted By Amit Malviya