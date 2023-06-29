First Give Reservation to Women in Lok Sabha, Assemblies: Sharad Pawar on UCC Debate

The Union government should first introduce reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies before talking about the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said here on Thursday.

Holding a press conference, Pawar also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had become restless after the Opposition parties’ meeting in Patna.

Next meeting will take place at Bengaluru on July 13-14, he informed.

On the UCC debate, he said the NCP will make its stand clear after assessing the suggestions and demands of various communities.

But before that, reservation should be given to women in Assemblies and the Lok Sabha, which is a long-pending demand, the senior leader said.