KCR’s Telangana Model, Centre's Step-Motherly Treatment Towards State: KTR's Agenda for Poll Meets

With the Telangana assembly elections scheduled in the second half of the year, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao, also known as KTR, has sounded the poll bugle by outlining a six-point resolution to expand the party’s outreach in all of the 119 assembly constituencies.

For starters, the party is mobilising its efforts to organise state-wide meetings on April 25 wherein each constituency is expected to see a turnout of over 3,500 party activists. Those attending the meetings will be given a detailed rundown of all the schemes and initiatives implemented by the state government in the past nine years.

During an internal party meeting to oversee the arrangements, KTR also presented a series of agendas that will be taken up by the party as the core themes of its election campaign, which include agriculture, welfare schemes, education, job creation and failures of the Modi government.

While the 2014 and 2019 elections were heavily based on the Telangana sentiment and welfare schemes, this time the BRS is basing its electoral pitch highlighting what they call Centre’s “step-motherly attitude towards Telangana" and KCR’s national ambitions by putting forth a ‘Telangana model’ across the country.

Elaborating on each resolution to be adopted by the party, KTR said the first one, focusing on agriculture, must be highlighted by comparing the initiatives by KCR and the Modi government with a special focus on how ‘anti-farmer’ policies of the Centre have been affecting farmers in the state.

KTR said the second resolution must illustrate all the schemes launched by the state government for all age groups, that is, from infants to senior citizens.

The third political resolution, one of the key talking points for the ruling party, is about job creation and reversing the setback caused by the Telangana state public service paper leak scam.

Some of the key promises to be made include development of Gurukul schools and an investment of Rs 1.25 lakh towards every student, employment opportunities through TS-IPASS and private sector among others.

“The resolution will also address the bias of the Central government towards Telangana including lack of medical colleges, nursing colleges, and higher education institutes. Had Prime Minister Narendra Modi been able to create two crore jobs annually, then the party wouldn’t have relied on unemployed marches to cover its failures," the official statement said.

The fourth resolution will focus on the transformation of villages and towns across the state through Palle Pragathi-Pattana Pragathi initiatives, which focuses on comprehensive rural and urban development.

KTR said the fifth resolution should largely stress on the failures of the Modi government to control inflation, fuel prices. KTR proposed the sixth resolution should focus on local issues, raise awareness among people about the Adani row and Centre’s ‘inaction’ in granting critical projects to Telangana.

In addition to this, the party has also decided to mount its campaign on social media platforms such as Twitter and WhatsApp to counter misinformation being propagated by the opposition.

