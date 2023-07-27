For ‘Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar’ in 2024: PM to Meet 430 NDA MPs in New Delhi over 6 Days

After meeting 39 National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties on the completion of 25 years of the alliance on July 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now meet 430 NDA MPs from July 31 to August 10 in Delhi. The meetings assume significance in the backdrop of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has divided the 430 MPs into 11 clusters.

DATES FOR N-E CLUSTER YET TO BE FINALISED

On the first day (July 31), PM Modi will hold two meetings for 83 MPs from two clusters – Uttar Pradesh’s western UP, Braj, Kanpur and Bundelkhand; and West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha. The first meeting will be at 6.30 pm, and another at 7.30 pm. In the first meeting, BJP chief JP Nadda and Union minister Nitin Gadkari will be present with PM Modi and the second will see the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. These meetings will be organised by Union ministers Sanjeev Balyan, BL Varma, Dharmendra Pradhan and Shantanu Thakur.

The third and fourth cluster meetings will be on August 2, involving 96 MPs from UP’s Kashi, Gorakhpur and Awadh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep. Union ministers Anupriya Patel, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Prahalad Joshi and V Muraleedharan will be the host ministers.

On August 3, the fifth and sixth cluster of 63 MPs from Bihar, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh will meet PM Modi, with Union ministers Nityanand Rai and Anurag Thakur and Ajay Bhatt as the host ministers.

Another two clusters of 76 MPs from Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Goa will meet the PM on August 8.

Also, 81 MPs from Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh, where Assembly elections are slated to take place by the end of this year, along with Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu cluster, will meet on August 9.

The date for the remaining 31 MPs from the Northeast cluster is yet to be finalised.

STRENGTHENING THE ‘WEAK’ CONSTITUENCIES FOR 50% VOTE SHARE

As per sources, it will also be a dinner meeting with the Prime Minister for the NDA MPs from both the houses of Parliament and is in continuation with the last meeting with the NDA allies in Delhi on July 18.

