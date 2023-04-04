For What I Did, PM Modi Was ‘Too Generous…Never Took Revenge’: Ex-Cong Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he was “too generous" to him, and never took any “revenge" despite his comments on several issues including Article 370, CAA among others.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Azad said, “I must give credit to Modi. For what I did to him, he was too generous. As Leader of the Opposition I did not spare him on any issue be it Article 370 or CAA or hijab."

“I got some Bills totally failed but I must give him the credit that he behaved like a statesman, not taking revenge for that", Azad added.

This is not the first time Azad has expressed his positive opinions about the prime minister. In 2021, he said he respected the fact that the prime minister does not hide his past and is proud of where he came from and what he did.

“Even our Prime Minister hails from the village and used to sell tea. We are political rivals but I appreciate that he does not hide his true self," Azad had said at an event in Jammu.

In August 2022, Azad said that he thought of Modi as a “crude man" but his perception has been changed.

In fact, on Azad’s retirement from the Parliament, Modi gave an emotional address on the floor, and teared up, while bidding adieu to the veteran politician.

Azad has resigned from the grand old party in August last year. He resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership, ahead of organisational elections and accused the leadership of committing “fraud" on the party in the name of “sham" internal polls.

He also strongly criticised Rahul Gandhi in his resignation letter.

In a five-page no holds barred letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi that comes ahead of crucial organisational elections in the party, Azad said he does so with a “heavy heart".

The Congress, he said, has lost both the will and the ability under tutelage of the coterie that runs the AICC to fight for what is right for India, Azad, who is part of the G-23 group seeking change in party, said.

