Former BJP Ally Rajbhar Rejoins NDA, Amit Shah Welcomes Him Back

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted on Sunday that the OP Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party or SBSP has rejoined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He tweeted, “Met Shri @oprajbhar ji in Delhi and decided to join the NDA alliance led by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. I welcome him to the NDA family,"

Shah further added that the entry of Rajbhar ji to the NDA will further strengthen the NDA’s reach in the state of Uttar Pradesh where the Prime Minister is making persistent efforts to look after the welfare of the poor and downtrodden.

The alliance between Rajbhar and the Samajwadi Party (SP) was considered as a prime reason behind BJP performing averagely in parts of ‘poorvanchal’ during the 2022 assembly elections. Rajbhar was formerly an ally of the BJP but parted ways just before the assembly polls.

The BJP’s decision to bring him back to the alliance indicates their efforts to maintain a strong presence in Uttar Pradesh, which sends about 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. Another OBC leader from ‘Poorvanchal’, Dara Singh Chauhan also resigned as an MLA from the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday.

This has also been viewed as an exercise of the BJP to expand their reach before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Chauhan, like Rajbhar, was a member of the BJP, before he joined the Samajwadi Party ahead of the 2022 assembly polls.