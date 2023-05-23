Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi Admitted to Hospital in Mumbai, Condition Stable

Former Lok Sabha Speaker and ex-Chief Minister of Maharashtra Manohar G. Joshi was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. His condition is stable but continues to need critical management, the hospital said.

Joshi, 86, was taken to the Hinduja Hospital in Mahim and is in the ICU.

“Manohar G. Joshi has been admitted at PD Hinduja Hospital on May 22 in an emergency in semicoma, breathing on his own, not on ventilator. He has complications from a brain tumour. He is currently in the ICU, being managed medically. He is stable, but continues to need critical management," PD Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Mumbai said in a hospital.

Former CM and Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi and other family members and party leaders rushed to the hospital to enquire about Joshi’s health.

Joshi was the first Shiv Sena CM for four years (1995-1999) when the party bagged power in alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party.

Later, he served as Lok Sabha Speaker (2002-2004) during the tenure of the late Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, becoming only the second from the state after the Congress’ Shivraj Patil (1991-1996) to occupy the August office.

(With IANS inputs)