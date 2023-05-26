Trends :New Parliament BuildingPM Modi Rajasthan CongressManish SisodiaSengol
Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi's Health is Improving, Says Son

Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 22:54 IST

Mumbai, India

Joshi was the first Shiv Sena CM for four years (1995-1999) when the party bagged power in alliance with BJP. (File photo/Reuters)
Former Lok Sabha Speaker and ex-Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi's health is improving slowly and he has regained partial consciousness, his son said on Friday.

Joshi (85) was admitted to the PD Hinduja hospital here on Monday after suffering a brain haemorrhage. He was in a semi-coma though not on ventilator support, the doctors had said earlier.

“His health is improving slowly. He has partially regained consciousness,” the veteran Shiv Sena leader's son Unmesh Joshi told PTI.

