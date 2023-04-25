Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal Passes Away at 95; PM Modi Leads Condolences

Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal died on Tuesday evening at a private hospital in Mohali. He was 95.

The five-time chief minister was admitted to the hospital a few days ago after he complained of breathing difficulties.

Badal is survived by son and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and daughter Parneet Kaur, who is married to former cabinet minister Adesh Partap Singh Kairon.

The SAD patriarch was the oldest candidate to contest the 2022 Punjab assembly elections. He, however, lost to AAP’s first-timer Gurmeet Singh Khudian.

Meanwhile, the Centre has announced two-day state mourning on April 26-27 as a mark of respect for Badal. As part of it, flags in all government buildings will be flown at half-mast.

Badal’s 75-year political journey

Badal was the youngest sarpanch when he got elected from Badal village in 1952. He became the youngest CM of Punjab in 1970 and then the oldest CM in 2012. He also held the record of becoming the CM five times from 1970-71, 1977-80, 1997-2002, 2007-12 and 2012-17.

He was a Lok Sabha MP and served as the Union Agriculture Minister for a short span.

In his over 75-year political journey, Badal lost just two Assembly elections. First, to Harcharan Singh Brar from Gidderbaha in 1967 by just 57 votes and thereafter in 2022 to Gurmet Singh Khudian from Lambi in a constituency that he had nurtured.

He won the first Assembly election before the reorganisation of the state from Malout in 1957 on a Congress ticket. He won the Assembly election consecutively five times from Gidderbaha in 1969, 1972, 1977, 1980 and 1985. Thereafter, he switched to Lambi and won five times in a row in 1997, 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017.

Badal didn’t contest two Assembly elections in his political career — once in 1962 and in 1992 when the SAD had boycotted it.

He was conferred with Padma Vibhushan in 2015, which he returned in 2020 to protest against the farm laws. He was also honoured with Path Rattan Faqr-e-Qaum (Jewel of the Panth Pride of the Community) in 2011.

People who knew him closely said that he preferred not to keep a cell phone by his side and knew at least one person from every family in his constituency.

Condolences Pour in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences on Badal’s demise. He wrote, “Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times."

President Draupadi Murmu tweeted, “Shri Parkash Singh Badal was one of the tallest political stalwarts since independence. Though his exemplary career in public service was largely confined to Punjab, he was respected across the country. His demise leaves a void. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers."

Extending his condolences, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, “The passing away of veteran leader, Shri Parkash Singh Badal Sahab is deeply saddening. His career spanning several decades was dedicated to the welfare of the poor. His demise is an irreparable loss to Indian politics. My heartfelt condolences are with his family and followers."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter to condole Badal’s death.

Heaping praise on the veteran politician, Singh said, “Shri Prakash Singh Badal ji was a political stalwart who played a significant role in Punjab politics for many decades. In his long political and administrative career, he made several noteworthy contributions towards the welfare of farmers and other weaker sections of our society."

Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, in his condolence message, said he shared the family’s grief over this irreparable loss. He said it was not only a loss to the family, but to the entire state and the country as a whole.

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa wrote, “Saddened to hear about passing away of Akali Dal Stalwart Prakash Singh Badal ji. My heartfelt condolences to @officeofssbadal, @HarsimratBadal_May the departed soul rest in peace. His void will be difficult to fill in Punjab politics."

NCP chief Sharad Pawar tweeted, “Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch and former Chief Minister minister of Punjab Shri Parkash Singh Badal ji. He was an Old friend, colleague, determined leader and able administrator who worked for the welfare of all the farmers of india. My heartfelt condolences to Sukhbir, family members and Shiromani Akali Dal family. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

