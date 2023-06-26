Trends :UCCSharad PawarBengal Panchayat PollsAmit MalviyaUP Kanwar Yatra
Home » Politics » Former Telangana Minister, Ex-MP Among 35 BRS Leaders Set to Join Congress, Meet Kharge and Rahul

Former Telangana Minister, Ex-MP Among 35 BRS Leaders Set to Join Congress, Meet Kharge and Rahul

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi leaders will formally join the Congress at a public rally in Khammam, Telangana expected to be held in the first week of July with the likely presence of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Advertisement

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 19:32 IST

New Delhi, India

The leaders met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi in the presence of general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy. (PTI/File)
The leaders met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi in the presence of general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy. (PTI/File)

As many as 35 BRS leaders, including former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and ex-minister Telangana government Jupally Krishna Rao, announced their intention to join the Congress and met the party’s top leadership here on Monday, sources said.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi leaders will formally join the Congress at a public rally in Khammam, Telangana expected to be held in the first week of July with the likely presence of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. Reddy was a BRS MP from Khammam in the previous Lok Sabha polls.

The development comes ahead of Assembly elections in the state later this year.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Ravi Kishan's Daughter Ishita Shukla To Join Defence Forces | Star Kids Who Defied Nepotism Debate
  • Lust Stories 2 Set For Premiere | Will Sequel To 2018 Film Give Another Kiara-esque Success Story?
  • Shah Rukh Khan & Suhana Khan Will Star Together In A Movie, To Be Directed By Sujoy Ghosh?
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike
  • Disha Patani's Deadlift Video Is The Fitness Motivation We Need | Why Weight Training Is Important

    • The leaders met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi in the presence of general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 26, 2023, 19:32 IST
    last updated: June 26, 2023, 19:32 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App