'Amusing': Frequent Meetings Between Sharad Pawar, Nephew Ajit 'Tarnishing' Image, Says Shiv Sena (UBT)

Two days after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, met his nephew Ajit, the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday said that these reunions are “tarnishing the image" of senior Pawar.

Calling it “amusing," an editorial in the Sena (UBT) mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ said that “there is a hunch that BJP’s ‘Chanakya’ is trying to create some confusion by sending Ajit to meet senior Pawar."

“However, such meetings tarnish the image of Sharad Pawar and it is not good," it added.

A ‘secret’ meeting between Sharad Pawar and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who is part of the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra and heads the group of rebel NCP MLAs, took place in Pune on Saturday.

Speaking about his meeting, he said, “Ajit Pawar is my nephew. My meeting with him was not secret. There is nothing wrong in meeting a younger person from the family."

He also highlighted that there was nothing wrong if a senior member of a family desires to meet another member, and at the end of the day Ajit is his nephew.

Sharad Pawar, whose NCP is an ally of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress in the state, on Sunday said his party will not go with the BJP though some “well-wishers" are trying to persuade him.

“This daily game of creation of confusion has now gone beyond the minds of people. The people have become numb to it because of the current political games," the Marathi daily highlighted.

The editorial said said that Pawar’s decision to join hands with BJP in Maharashtra made the “biggest fun" of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction.

Notably, MLA Sanjay Shirsat, who is Shinde’s supporter, recently claimed the chief minister works for 24 hours and hence has fallen sick.

Shinde’s heartbeats have increased and his “mind has been unstable" since Ajit Pawar joined the government, it further claimed, adding that Ajit Pawar’s frequent meetings with Sharad Pawar also started hurting their (Shinde faction’s) “little brains".

“If Shirsat’s claims are true, Shinde should be admitted to an ICU and kept away from meeting (Deputy CMs) Devendra Fadnavis or Ajit Pawar. Shinde should be admitted to a good hospital in Mumbai or Thane," the editorial said in sarcastic remarks.