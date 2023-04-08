'Gave Them A Shock': PM Modi Takes Dig At Oppn Over SC's Order on 'Misuse of Probe Agencies' Plea

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a swipe at the Opposition parties alleging arbitrary use of central probe agencies and said the Supreme Court gave them a “jolt" by refusing to entertain their plea.

Addressing a public rally in Hyderabad after laying foundation stones and inaugurating several development projects, the Prime Minister said “these people", a reference to the Opposition parties, are upset and they are doing anything out of anger.

He was referring to the recent petition in the supreme court moved by 14 political parties led by the Congress alleging arbitrary use of central probe agencies against opposition leaders. The apex court refused to entertain the plea on Wednesday, claiming politicians do not have “higher immunity" and laying down guidelines without facts of a criminal case will be a “very dangerous" proposition.

Advertisement

“A few days ago, some political parties went to the court seeking protection that no one should seek to inquire our (parties) books filled with corruption. They went to court, but court gave them a shock," Modi said, without mentioning any names.

He also appealed to Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, to ensure that the development plans for the state are not obstructed. The appeal comes after he claimed of non-cooperation from the ruling government towards central government initiatives is leading to delay in the completion of several projects in Telangana.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was notably absent from the inauguration of the Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad and Tirupati, as well as from Modi’s event dedicated to the nation and the laying of the foundation stone for various development projects in Telangana. This marks over a year of Rao’s absence from Modi’s events during the latter’s visits to the state.

Modi also referred to a small group of people who are promoting “parivarvaad" (dynastic politics) and and said they are seeking to gain personal benefits from the developmental projects being undertaken for the people of Telangana.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister said his government has attacked the real root of corruption of dynastic forces who want to keep their control over every system. “Should we fight against corruption or not? Should we fight against the corrupt or not? Should the country be liberated from corruption or not? Should legal steps be taken against the corrupt however big or not. Should the law be allowed to work against the corrupt or not," he asked the gathering.

Modi emphasised that “parivarvaad" (dynastic politics) and corruption are closely linked, and the latter tends to flourish in an environment of the former. He accused “parivarvaad" of even looting the ration meant for the poor in Telangana, and stressed that the state’s progress is crucial for the overall growth of the country.

Advertisement

Despite the economic fluctuations caused by the Covid pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India is investing a record amount in modernizing its infrastructure, with Rs 10 lakh crore being allocated for this purpose in this year’s budget, the Prime Minister said.

Giving the example of the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system promoted by his government and the promotion of digital payments across the country, the Prime Minister said the dynastic forces did not to give up their control on the system earlier.

Advertisement

According to Modi, dynastic politicians seek to control the distribution of benefits, which has three implications. Firstly, they want to maintain their family’s reputation; second, they desire to continue receiving funds in the family obtained through corrupt means; and thirdly, they aim to keep the corrupt ecosystem in place that siphons off money meant for the poor.

While his government prioritizses fulfilling the aspirations of the people, a few individuals are unhappy with the progress of development, Modi noted.

Advertisement

Those who promote dynasty, nepotism, and corruption do not have the best interests of the country or society at heart, he said. Instead, they focus only on the prosperity of their own families, seeing self-interest in every project and investment.

“Telangana needs to be very alert against such people," Modi asserted.

Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister flagged off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train from Secunderabad Railway Station and inaugurated several other infrastructure projects from the public meeting venue.

Modi said the new Vande Bharat train service, which was flagged off from Secunderabad to Tirupati, links the city of the temple of Goddess Bhagya Lakshmi (Hyderabad) with the abode of Lord Sri Venkateswara in Tirupati.

“symbol of pride on rail tracks, the Vande Bharat is connecting technology and tourism across the nation," he said.

The Vande Bharat train will reduce the travel time between Secunderabad and Tirupati in the neighbouring state by almost three and half hours and will be particularly beneficial to pilgrims, according to an officials.

The indigenous semi-high speed train is the second Vande Bharat train to be operated between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. On January 15, Modi had virtually flagged off the Vande Bharat train service between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam, which was the first such service connecting the two Telugu-speaking states.

Prior to flagging off the Vande Bharat Express, Modi carried out a brief inspection of the train and interacted with school students and crew members (loco pilot).

Addressing the gathering, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, railways is witnessing all-round development with world-class stations, trains and fast progress in completion of new lines, doubling and electrification projects.

Modi also launched several important rail developmental projects in Telangana, including laying of foundation stone for redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station at cost of Rs 720 crore, dedication of doubling and electrification of Secunderabad–Mahabubnagar section to the nation.

He also flagged off 13 new multi-modal transport system (MMTS) train services in the suburban section of the Telangana capital.

Modi also laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation various projects worth over Rs 11,300 crore at Parade Ground in Hyderabad. The projects include laying the foundation stone of AIIMS-Bibinagar, Hyderabad, and five National Highway projects.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest Politics News here